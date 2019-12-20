Iowa school principal apologizes after nixing pizza party

An Iowa middle school principal is apologizing after denying students pizzas that had already been delivered to their classroom for a pizza party their teacher had promised them.

'Fairness is a criteria': Principal apologizes after taking pizza from middle schoolers (CNN)

Brody Middle School Principal Thomas Hoffman intercepted the pizzas Thursday, citing the school's fairness and equal opportunity policy.

That led a parent of one of the denied students to post about the incident on social media, drawing thousands of angry responses.

By late afternoon, Hoffman had issued a public apology, saying he was “overly strict” in applying the school's standards.

Hoffman says the school will accept pizzas expected to be delivered to the entire school on Friday.