Iowa school district to end Valentine's Day celebrations

One school district in Iowa says it will no longer celebrate Valentine's Day.

The Waukee Community School District says they made the call based on feedback that fewer families are embracing the holiday and it can be time-consuming for teachers.

Instead of Valentine's Day, the district will hold Give Love parties in the Spring. On that day, students will work on cards for police, fire, military and retirement communities.

They hope the new celebration will be more inclusive than a traditional Valentine's Day party.