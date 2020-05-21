Iowa restaurant makes COVID-19 cookbook with recipes using Corona beer

A central Iowa restaurant found a new way to feed into happy thoughts during the pandemic by creating a new cookbook.

The owners of the Northside Cafe in Winterset created the cookbook. It contains 19 recipes, for COVID-19, all made with Corona beer.

The owners came up with the recipes, tested them, photographed the food and wrote the instructions.

The book also contains a gift certificate, some history of the town and how the pandemic affected it.

The owners say part of the money made from selling the book will go to other struggling restaurants.

"We have a lot of mouths to feed, with our family with our staff,” said Michele Jahncke, co-owner of the Northside Cafe. “We know everyone at home has a lot of mouths to feed. So this way they can still be doing that."

The book costs 30 dollars.

