Council Bluffs resident accused of killing man in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Iowa man has been charged with the Omaha slaying of a man who'd been reported missing.

Nebraska court records say Dalton Dukes, of Council Bluffs, is charged with first-degree murder and two weapons crimes. The records don't yet list the name of his court-appointed attorney.

Council Bluffs police took a missing person report on Joseph Hellman on Feb. 21 last year. He was last seen in Omaha, and the report was referred to Omaha police.

Omaha investigators determined that Hellman had been killed Jan. 29. Police say his death couldn't be classified as a homicide until this past December.

 