Iowa reports 14 deaths but 12-day low in new COVID-19 cases

As of 10:30 am Wednesday, Iowa reported 14 additional deaths from COVID-19 over the previous 24 hours, a second straight day of double-digit deaths.

On the positive side, the state reported 237 new cases over that same time period. That is the fewest new cases in a single day since May 8th when the number of total tests also fell for a day.

In all, 15,533 Iowans have had confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 381 people have died from COVID-19. 8,211 have recovered.

The state reported tested 3,015 tests in the last 24 hours. TestIowa had promised to add 3,000 additional tests per day when it started several weeks ago. The state has averaged just over 3,500 tests per day over the past week. 110,211 Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

Click here for the state's live-tracking data for COVID-19 cases in Iowa.