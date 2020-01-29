Iowa ranks as second-worst state for animal welfare laws; ARL disappointed

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa says it's disappointed after learning Iowa ranks as second-worst in the country for animal welfare laws.

The ranking is according to the Animal Legal Defense Fund.

The league says Iowa has no felony provisions for first-offense cruelty to animals, and there are no felony provisions for neglecting and abandoning animals.

ARL prosecutor Colin Grace told KCCI he and other advocates fear violence against animals could escalate if strict laws aren't passed soon. He says they are putting pressure on lawmakers to change state law.

There are renewed talks for a bill to make animal cruelty a felony in Iowa. It passed unanimously out of the state House last year before it faltered in the Senate. Those against it say it would affect agriculture.