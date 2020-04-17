Iowa prison officials: inmates brawl at Fort Dodge prison

Iowa prison officials say guards at a Fort Dodge prison were able to quickly gain control of melee that broke among groups of inmates.

The Iowa Department of Corrections says in a news release that the fights broke out Thursday morning in the main yard of the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility.

The release says the brawling inmates initially refused commands to stop, so staff used pepper spray to break up the fight.

Officials say that while those inmates were being restrained, a second smaller fight broke out between two other groups of inmates. Officials say staff were able to stop that fight using verbal commands. No serious injuries were reported.