Iowa priest suspended from teaching at St. Ambrose University over sexual misconduct report

The Diocese of Davenport said a priest has been suspended from teaching at St. Ambrose University following an allegation of sexual misconduct.

In a release Wednesday, the diocese said the report involved Rev. Robert “Bud” Grant in the early 1990s.

Grant has been suspended from teaching at St. Ambrose University as well as his current assignment as a sacramental minister at St. Andrew Church in Blue Grass, Iowa.

The case has been referred to the Diocese of Des Moines where Grant was ordained in 1984.

A release from the Des Moines diocese said authorities in Scott, Polk and Pottawatomie counties have been notified of the allegation.

Diocesean officials said they became aware of the case on Feb. 27. The Iowa Attorney General's Office was first to receive the complaint last fall.

“Our diocese has taken extensive steps to ensure that today we have a safe environment in our churches and schools,” said Des Moines Bishop William Joensen. “We know it can take years, sometimes decades, for victims to summon the courage to come forward. While we investigate this allegation, it is my ardent hope that it serves as an impetus for anyone who may have been sexually abused by a clergy member of our diocese to let us know so that we can prevent it from ever happening again. Please keep all those involved in this matter in your prayers.”

The Diocese of Des Moines Allegation Review Committee will review evidence produced by the investigation and offer counsel to the bishop according to their standard protocol.

Following his ordination, Grant served in team ministry in three Shelby County parishes: St. Mary in Portsmouth, St.Mary in Panama and St. Boniface in Westphalia. He served on the faculty at St. Albert High School from 1988 to 1994.

Since 1994, he has served on the faculty of St. Ambrose University. In 2008, he became the sacramental minister at St. Andrew Parish in Bluegrass.