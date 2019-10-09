Iowa police officer shot in the leg while on duty gets state award

An Iowa police officer who survived being shot while on duty is getting a state award.

Davenport Police Officer Ryan Leabo received the Iowa State Police Association Purple Heart Award Tuesday night, according to a post on the department's Facebook page. Leabo was seriously injured during a foot chase with a suspect in April.

Prosecutors say Brett Dennis Sr. shot Leabo. Dennis ran when Leabo tried to talk to him and another man. They'd been seen rummaging through a car.

Prosecutors say one shot from Dennis hit Leabo in a leg and a second gunshot was stopped by Leabo's bulletproof vest. Prosecutors say Leabo then shot Dennis in a leg.

