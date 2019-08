Police in Nevada, Iowa, are looking for a man who they say is known to steal cars and drive them for a few days before he crashes them.

Nevada police said Bradley Baumann is wanted in Story County and several other counties in Iowa. He was last seen in Nevada when officers tried to stop a stolen car.

According to a Facebook post on the Nevada Police Department's page, the man is believed to be armed.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.