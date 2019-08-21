Iowa police department gets first female officer in nearly 40 years

It's been nearly 40 years since the Blue Grass Police Department has had a female officer on its force.

That all changed Tuesday when the town's mayor swore in Officer Misty Bunker.

"It's a good step forward," Bunker told Quad Cities station KWQC.

The Department of Justice reports that women only make up 12% of police officers nationwide.

In the Quad Cities, the Rock Island Police Department has 81 total police officers. Five of them are women. Bettendorf has 4 women out of its 45 police officers. Davenport has 16 women officers on its 167-person force. There are 11 women out of 82 officers in Moline.

"It's good to have diversity in any public service profession," said Blue Grass Police Chief Garrett Jahns. "We're in a career where we deal with people in many diverse backgrounds and makes and models. It's good to have that equal amount of diversity in the police department for the people we serve."

The department saw its last female officers in 1980.

Now, Bunker is stepping in and becoming a role model for others.

"To show young girls and young women that you can become police officers is a major role for us," she said. "To be there and advocating to be a police officer and show that women can do just as well as what men can do."

She said hopes she can help inspire others and help them realize they can become whatever they want.

This isn't the first time Bunker has been the only woman in the room. She was the only female officer in Aledo, Illinois, and an officer in the U.S. Army, where there weren't many women either.

She says her gender shouldn't matter.

"I'm blue, he's blue, I don't think about it as male or female," she said. "We're a cohesive team. We all wear the same thing, do the same things. So to me, being male or female doesn't make a difference as long as you work together well.'

Officer Bunker has about three months of training in Blue Grass until she can go out on her own.

Blue Grass and other departments encourage anyone interested in joining the force to fill out an application.



