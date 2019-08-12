Iowa pastor accused of sexually assaulting two young girls

Police believe an Iowa church pastor, now in custody, sexually assaulted two little girls.

According to station KETV, a sworn affidavit led police to issue a warrant for Emanual Rodriguez, 44, who faces two counts of third-degree sexual assault of a child.

Police believe the crimes happened in Omaha. One case dates back to 2016.

Rodriguez is listed as a pastor at Calvary Assembly of God Church in Council Bluffs, according to KETV.

As of Monday morning, he was under arrest and in custody at a jail in Minnesota.

Police said they learned of the allegations last week, according to charging documents.

Investigators said the victims claimed Rodriguez placed his hand on them while he and the child were under blankets. The victims also reportedly told authorities he allegedly sexually assaulted them inside two of his former homes in Omaha.

As for the reason why Rodriguez was in Minnesota, KETV reports he belonged to a Christian rock band that was scheduled to perform at a music festival near Duluth, Minnesota, Saturday afternoon.

Jail records show Rodriguez was arrested Saturday morning on a warrant.

It's unclear when he'll be sent back to Nebraska.