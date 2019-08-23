Iowa overpaid SNAP benefits by $40 million during last fiscal year

Iowa overpaid SNAP benefits by $40 million in the last fiscal year, according to the U-S Department of Agriculture.

The USDA says most people who got that money from the state will have to pay it back.

SNAP stands for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Station WOI looked into USDA documents and found Iowa incorrectly paid them about 10% of the time.

The USDA sent a letter to former Iowa Department of Human Services Director Jerry Foxhoven last year, warning the state of an impending fine if they didn't improve.

That fine is worth $1.79 million.