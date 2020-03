Iowa officials seek isolation for visitors to countries with COVID-19 cases

The Iowa Department of Public Health issued a travel notice telling Iowans returning from any country with COVID-19 cases to self-isolate for 14 days upon their return.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

The countries meeting that description include China, Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea.

Dr. Caitlin Pedati, an epidemiologist serving as Iowa's public health medical director, says Tuesday those who become ill should call their doctor's office and inform them of their recent travel.

There are no confirmed cases of the virus in Iowa but experts expect infections are likely.

Gov. Kim Reynolds says the state is now doing its own COVID-19 testing at a state laboratory in Iowa City.