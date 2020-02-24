Iowa officials accuse Scott County couple of running business scams using telemarketing company

The Iowa attorney general's office wants to close down a telemarketing company that authorities say has been scamming small businesses in Iowa, Nebraska and other states.

A court filing says Scott County residents Paul and Misty Barnes have been operating PM Specialties and Milestone Consulting. The filing says they've been using lies and deception to make unauthorized charges to consumers' credit cards or accounts and to force consumers to pay for goods and services they would never receive.

The Barneses told The Des Moines Register they have not defrauded anyone.

They say they operate a consulting firm for artist and business management.