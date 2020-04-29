Long-term care facility worries about spread of COVID-19 despite exceeding CDC guidelines

Just this week, the number of confirmed outbreaks at long-term care facilities went up sharply, and one long-term care facility in Marshalltown said it is trying to do whatever it takes to keep staff and residents safe.

The exterior of one of the buildings at the Iowa Veteran's Home in Marshalltown in an undated photograph. (KCRG File)

The Iowa Veteran's Home in Marshalltown has had 21 people test positive for COVID-19, according to the Commandant Timon Ouijri. 17 of those are staff members and 4 are residents at the facility. No one has died as a result of the virus.

Staff leaders at the facility said they're exceeding the CDC's recommendations on how to slow the spread. The two residents who initially tested positive got moved to the VA Hospital in Des Moines.

Inside the Marshalltown facility, the people who tested positive are set up in a separate area for monitoring. Oujiri said they have also been working with the state to test all of the facilities staff.

"We started testing our staff last Thursday, so the entire staff will be all tested,” Ouijri said. "Currently 500 of our staff out of 900 staff have been tested. So far, seven have returned positive.”

Oujiri said they are also asking the public not to come on the property. Despite the precautions the staff is taking, the commandant said there is still a threat of the disease spreading.

"It's not going to be a light switch that's gonna be turned on or turned off,” Ouijri said. “It's not going to go away tomorrow, it doesn't end on June 1 or May 1. Yes, there's a major concern."

One of the two veterans that transferred to the VA in Des Moines is returning to the Iowa Veterans Home on Wednesday. He will also be monitored in the COVID-19 positive portion of the facility.