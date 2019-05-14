Iowa loses 'best state' status; falls to number 14

Iowa has lost its 'best state' status to Washington state, according to new rankings from U.S. News and World Report.

Iowa now falls to number 14, behind Florida and ahead of North Dakota.

The report takes several factors into consideration including health care, education, economy, infrastructure, opportunity, fiscal stability, crime and natural environment.

The report shows Iowa fell in rankings when it came to health care education and infrastructure.

To view the full report from 2019, click here. Click here to see the 2018 report.

The report does not include Washington D.C. or U.S. territories.