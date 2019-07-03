Iowa nearly wraps up planting

Iowa experienced scattered storms across the State that delivered high winds and hail slowing down field work. But there were still about four and a half days for work, which nearly wrapped up soybean planting according to the Iowa Crop Progress report.

Richard Hurd / CC BY 2.0 / MGN

Soybeans are 97% planted and 90% of the crop has emerged, more than two weeks behind the five year average. One percent of the planted beans have started to bloom. And soybean conditions are 64% good or excellent.

With all of corn emerged its condition improved to 65% good or excellent.

And oats in Iowa have mostly headed, with some starting to color. Feedlots in the state are still muddy but are starting to improve. Pasture conditions are 70% good or excellent and hay conditions are at 63% good or excellent.

