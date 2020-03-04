Iowa native survives Nashville tornado

An Iowa native says she doesn't live far from where the tornado touched down in Nashville.

Cali Wilson is from Salem, Iowa, in Henry County.

Wilson says she and her fiancée got an alert on their phones about the storm at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. That's when they grabbed their dog and went into their basement where they stayed for about an hour.

Both of them are safe, but they say it is heartbreaking to watch what has happened to the place they call home.

"It was pretty much the first time I've seen the destruction something like this can do to a city. I've obviously seen it in rural areas being from Iowa, but I've never seen it firsthand."

Wilson says she and her fiancée plan to help give back in any way they can to those affected.

