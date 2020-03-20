Iowa native stuck on cruise ship, docked in Argentina

When Heather Rutledge-Sanderson, an eastern Iowa native, left for her cruise vacation to Antarctica at the beginning of March, she had no idea of the implications the coronavirus would bring for her trip.

On her way back, her ship docked in Argentina for quarantine purposes.

When she left there were no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Central America, only one case in Brazil and a few in the United States. A majority of the cases were in Europe and Asia.

"We had to make a decision and we chose to go, having no idea what would unfold in the last week," she said in a Facebook post.

Now, docked in quarantine at the Port of Ushuaia, Heather is trying to figure out how she's going to get home, and her options are running out.

"Though we’re technically allowed to disembark on Sunday, the country of Argentina has went into a mandatory lockdown until March 31," she said in a Facebook post on March 20. "It’s unclear what that means for us."

It would take about 3.5 hours to fly to Buenos Aries from the Ushuaia port. That could Heather a way home as Buenos Aries is an international airport.

But there are a few issues with that plan.

"All domestic flights have been grounded until the 25th as it is an Argentinean holiday and understandably they do not want residents traveling," she said.

She is trying to get an exemption from her company.

Even if she could get an exemption and fly to Buenos Aires, she then faces the issue of closed borders.

"Right now, today, we only have two paths home - via Brazil and Mexico City. This can all change in an instant, as we learned last night when our flights home through Panama City were canceled since PA is closing their borders and regional airlines stop operation," she said. "After hours on the phone with United, we’re quite sure we won’t have a way to get home by the time we get to Buenos Aires."

Heather is trying to remain positive as she tries to figure out the next course of action.

"If I’m being truthful I’ve been 90% positive and 10% scared. It comes in waves," she said in another Facebook post. "My logical brain knows that we’ll get home, but as South and Central American countries close their borders it feels as if our window to get home closes a little more."

She said there around 200 other people on her ship, so it's smaller than big cruise liners.

"We all kind of know each other and it’s easier to stay grounded," she said.

She said the physician on board has cleared everyone and has certified their health.

The crew is providing three meals a day, which are fresh and healthy with multiple courses, she said.

"Our crew are fantastic," she said. "They’re constantly sharing their vast knowledge, we’re laughing, partying, and learning about each other."

There's also a gym on board in addition to free internet access, a library, a sauna and free laundry services.

"We have a fully stocked bar and plenty of toilet paper, which apparently is in short supply back home," she said.

For now, Heather said she's trying to take care of her mental health, as she tried to come up with another scenario on how to get home.

"We’ve made multiple attempts using various avenues to reach out to Kim Reynolds, Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley and have received no response," she said. "Some others have had luck contacting their state reps, but we have not."

Heather said she continues to pressure embassies and the state department to try to get some sort of attention.

When she gets home, Heather said she plans to self-quarantine for protection. She said she'll support her local businesses.

"I know that this is devastating to them but the sooner we can get past this, the sooner they can hopefully open back up," she said. "We will tip extra for any food we order to-go or delivery, and we will continue to do our small part to bring humanity, compassion and safety to our neighbors, our community, and the world."