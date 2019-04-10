Iowa native on hike in California goes missing

The search continues for two hikers reported missing in Califonia over the weekend.

Eric Desplinter and Gabrielle Wallace haven't been since Saturday morning.

The Des Moines Register reports Desplinter is a native of Johnston, Iowa who now lives in California.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department believes the two were heading toward Cucamonga Peak in the San Gabriel Mountains. When they didn't come back as scheduled, a friend called for help.

Authorities were unable to reach the two by phone and they're likely low on food and water.

Search crews reportedly found a few items including a beanie and trekking pole, but it's not known if these things belonged to the missing hikers.

The Des Moines Register reports Desplinter is a 2009 engineering graduate from Iowa State University.