Iowa native hiker missing in California found alive

Two hikers who went missing for nearly five days in Califonia have been found alive, according to a Facebook post from authorities.

Courtesy: San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office

Search crews found Eric Desplinter and Gabrielle Wallace Wednesday night in the Cucamonga Canyon which is in the San Gabriel Mountains.

A friend of the hikers called for help when they didn't return earlier in the week.

The Des Moines Register reports Desplinter is a native of Johnston, Iowa who now lives in California.

According to a Facebook post from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, air crews spotted a campfire which led them to the hikers.

They will be hoisted out of the canyon one at a time and flown to the Mt. Baldy Fire station to be checked out by paramedics and to be reunited with loved ones, the sheriff's office said.

"This search was successful in part to the many Search & Rescue teams that volunteered their time to comb the mountain covering 30 square miles (19,000 acres)," officials said in the Facebook post.

Desplineter is a 2009 engineering graduate from Iowa State University.

"Volunteers are a real blessing to our agencies, providing thousands of hours giving back to make our communities better and stronger," said Sheriff John McMahon. This is a perfect example of their commitment."