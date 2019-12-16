Iowa native Antonio Mireles heading to 2020 Olympics in Tokyo

A Des Moines native is heading to the 2020 Olympics.

Antonio Mireles will represent team USA in Tokyo next year. Sunday night, he won the super heavyweight championship at the U-S Olympic boxing trials Louisiana.

Mireles won his first national title at the Golden Gloves Tournament of Champions in Tennessee in May.

The 21-year old says he wasn't sure whether reaching this level in boxing would be possible.

Mireles will train in Colorado Springs, before traveling to Europe for the World Tournament in March.