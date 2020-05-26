Iowa mother sick for two months repeatedly denied COVID-19 tests

A Des Moines mother who spent two months sick with what doctors believed could be COVID-19 said she was repeatedly denied TestIowa appointments.

Stevie Hasna says her symptoms started at the start of April. She self-isolated for two weeks and went to urgent care.

There, she says she tested negative for strep throat and other infections.

Hasna says doctors then told her to go home and "wait it out." But symptoms continued for more than a week.

Hasna says a TestIowa assessment told her she did not qualify for testing.

"I really want to get this figured out and want to know what's going on, because I'm essential to my kids and I'm essential to my family,” Hasna said. "I just don't want other people to have to wait as long as I have had to wait to get answers."

Hasna says she does not plan to get a COVID-19 test through TestIowa now because she believes it is too late.

