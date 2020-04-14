Iowa mom recovering from COVID-19 concerned for her son

A Washington, Iowa mother says when she got the coronavirus, she struggled to even have enough air to cough. Now she is urging people to take this virus seriously.

Kelley Thomas says she isn't sure where or how she got the virus. Her first symptoms were a sore throat and a high fever.

Thomas says the virus then started to affect her breathing. But as sick as she was, she says she was more concerned about her son, Carson, who suffers from DiGeorge Syndrome.

"He has lung disease," Kelley Thomas said. "I'm pretty sure that if he got the virus, he would not be able to survive it. So that's where my fear was. And explaining to him that Mom was sick was somewhat difficult. He was nervous he paced."

Thomas' husband, Dave, is taking care of Carson while she recovers. She says she is also thankful for family and friends who helped out.