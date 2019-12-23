Iowa men's basketball cracks Top 25

The Iowa Hawkeyes win streak has carried them into the top 25 for the first time in the 2019-2020 season.

The 9-3 Hawkeyes rank 25 in the poll released Monday, following a win against Cincinnati on Saturday. The win was Iowa's third in a row since losing at Michigan on December 6th. Michigan is now ranked 11th in the AP Poll.

Iowa next plays Kennesaw State on Sunday in the team's final non-conference game of the regular season. Iowa then plays at Big Ten rival and 20th ranked Penn State on January fourth.

Gonzaga is the new number 1 team in the AP poll, garnering 54 of 65 first-place votes. Previous top-ranked Kansas' fell to fifth after losing to Villanova on Sunday. Ohio State, Louisville and Duke round out the top 5.