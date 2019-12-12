Iowa man uses Siri to call for help after crashing into Winnebago River

When an Iowa man's car took a dive into an icy river, he called 911, but he couldn't find his phone.

So he used Siri to call for help.

Gael Salcedo, 18, was on his way to college in Charles City on Tuesday when he lost control of his car on an icy road. Panic set in when he found himself in the freezing Winnebago River without his phone.

So he turned to his phone's voice assistant, Siri.

The river's current was so strong, he had to get out of his vehicle through the window.

"My hands were freezing, I couldn't feel my legs anymore. So I was struggling a lot. And with the water, it was so strong, so I kept tripping," he said. "I had the guy help me up a bunch of times. And I used all my strength to get out of the water."

Rescuers told him he had to walk to them, but Salcedo says the cold made him numb.

Firefighters then had to carry him to an ambulance. Doctors released Salcedo from the hospital just a few hours later.