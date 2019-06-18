Iowa man to stand trial in Illinois for alleged child sex crimes

A trial has been set for an Iowa man indicted on child sex abuse and exploitation charges.

According to the Department of Justice, Michael Shell, of Melrose, Iowa, will go to trial on July 29 in Peoria, Illinois.

Starting in July 2011 to July 2012, court papers allege Shell traveled from Iowa to Illinois to have sexual contact with a girl who was under 12 years old. He's also accused of having sex with a child to produce pornography from 2011 to 2015.

The charges include the sexual exploitation of a child, travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct and aggravated sexual abuse of a child, all of which carry penalties of prison time. Each penalty carries a potential maximum fine of $250,000.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

A picture for Shell was not available.