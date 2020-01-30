Le Mars man pleads guilty in fatal 2019 drunken driving case

A northwestern Iowa man has pleaded guilty to reduced charges in the drunken driving death last year of his cousin.

The Sioux City Journal reports that 39-year-old Darrick Toel, of Le Mars, pleaded guilty Thursday to vehicular homicide while driving recklessly and to operating while intoxicated.

In exchange, a more serious charge of vehicular homicide while driving intoxicated was dropped. Under the deal, Toel also agreed to an 11-year prison term. Authorities estimated Toel was traveling 90 mph on July 1 when he lost control of his car and struck a tree. Toel's passenger, 37-year-old Ryan Toel of Struble, died two days later from his injuries.