Iowa man dies in Norfolk when Jeep crashes into truck

An Iowa man has died in Norfolk, Nebraska, after the Jeep he was driving crossed a raised median and crashed into a truck. The Madison County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened Thursday morning when 30-year-old Donovan Rasmussen, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, apparently lost control of a Jeep on Highway 81.

The vehicle crossed a raised median and hit a cargo truck. Rasmussen died in the crash. The driver of the truck was 34-year-old Westley Lyon, of Columbus, Nebraska. He was treated for minor injuries. The crash forced the closure of Highway 81 for about four hours.

