Iowa man charged with shooting, killing two at suburban Chicago mall

A Grinnell man is charged for shooting and killing two people at a shopping mall in suburban Chicago earlier this month.

Dajon Lewis, 18, is charged in the death of 17-year-old Tyrell Wade and 18-year-old Christin Ross.

Prosecutors say Wade, Ross and three others saw Lewis at the mall in Calumet City on Oct. 10. They confronted him about robbing Ross' sister. Ross and Wade were leaving the mall when they spotted Lewis with a gun.

Prosecutors say Lewis then shot the two as they tried to go back in.

Police arrested Lewis during a traffic stop near Gary, Indiana, last week.