Iowa man charged with hoarding hundreds of living, dead cats enters Alford plea

The central Iowa man accused of hoarding more than 300 living and deceased cats in his home entered an Alford plea.

Prosecutors charged Dennis Carlson with animal neglect. He refused a plea deal in September.

Court records say entering an Alford plea now means he acknowledges there is strong evidence of his guilt but he still claims his innocence.

His sentencing is set for Feb. 20.

Polk County animal control officers and the Animal Rescue League of Iowa responded to a call to Carlson's home in Madrid last June.

They took cats - living and dead - from several buildings on his property.