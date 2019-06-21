Iowa man charged in death of 4-month-old from Oskaloosa

A 21-year-old Sigourney man is charged in the death of an infant.

According to authorities Johnny Dale Jr. is accused in the death of 4-month-old Kane Bruns, of Oskaloosa, his girlfriend's son.

A criminal complaint shows Dale was alone with Kane from 9:30 p.m. June 15 to 2 a.m. on June 16. Kane's mother was at work.

The mother told police the child was fine when she left for work on June 15, but when she came back he had a bruise on his forehead, was pale and would not wake up, according to court documents.

Dale told the mother to wait until the following morning to get the infant checked out by a doctor.

The next day the child was taken to Mahaska Health Partnership for suspected child abuse. Authorities were called.

In an interview reportedly said Dale admitted he was frustrated with Kane during the night. He said he was "bouncing" the baby on an air mattress in an attempt to get the baby to sleep.

Medical staff reported Kane had severe injuries to his spinal cord and neck that were consistent with child abuse.

Dale was charged with child endangerment resulting in serious injury.

Later, Kane was flown to Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines where he died from his injuries.

Dale was charged with first-degree murder as he was the only person with Kane. He is currently in the Mahaska County Jail on a $1 million bond.