Iowa man accused of neglecting nearly 300 cats turns down plea deal

A Polk County man found with nearly 300 cats in his home has turned down a plea deal.

Prosecutors charged 65-year-old Dennis Carlson with animal neglect after they removed hundreds of cats, dead and alive, from his Madrid home in June. His trial is set for November.

The Animal Rescue League is still in the process of finding homes for the living cats. As of Thursday, 90 of the surviving cats are adopted, but 42 remain--half of them are ready for adoption.

These rescued cats added to the number of strays taken in on a regular basis. The group's CEO says described their situation as a long-term crisis.

"We're still dealing with well over 1,000 cars under our care," said CEO Tom Colvin. "Until we really get those numbers down, way down, we're going to be in a challenging situation."

Colvin said the best way to solve the cat crowding situation at the ARL if for those willing and available to adopt to come forward.