Iowa man accused of locking son in basement requests bench trial

The Ackley father accused of locking his son behind basement steps wants only a judge to rule in his case.

Court records show 30-year-old-Alex Shadlow waived his right to a jury trial last week.

Authorities say Shadlow kept the then 8 year old boy locked up at least 9 hours a day in 2017 They say the boy slept on concrete and had no access to the bathroom.

His Fiancée, 40-year-old Traci Tyler, faces up to a year in jail on her conviction for false imprisionment.

Her sentencing is later this month.

