An Iowa father accused of locking his son under basement steps now wants a jury to decide his fate.

Alex Shadlow, 30, waived his right to a jury trial last month. Now, he's requesting a jury trial.

Investigators said Shadlow kept the then 8-year-old boy locked up for at least nine hours a day in 2017. They said the boy slept on concrete and no access to a bathroom.

Shadlow's fiancee, Traci Tyler, 40, was sentenced to a year in jail last month.