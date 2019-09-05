Iowa lawyer wants to change the view on prostitutes

Warning: some of the pictures in this story are not appropriate for all viewers.

A Des Moines lawyer has been working as a prostitute for the last three years. Now, she is on a mission to change the view of prostitutes.

Katherine Sears has been working as a prostitute since she was 27 years old. She travels to Nevada, where prostitution is legal and works in a brothel for three weeks out of the month.

“I like sex,” Sears said. “Sex is fun and I can get paid for it.”

For the other week out of the month, she works as a criminal defense lawyer in Des Moines, where she lives with her husband and 4-month old son.

When her husband, John Sears, was asked what he thought about his wife being a prostitute. His response was, "I don't really care that much." The couple sees this as just another job for Katherine.

Katherine has taken time off in the past year to focus on growing her family and practicing law. She would like to see prostitution decriminalized in Iowa and across the nation.