Iowa lawmakers suspend legislative session due to coronavirus

The Iowa House and Senate announced Sunday afternoon that the legislative session is being suspended for at least 30 days due to the coronavirus.

The suspension comes following the Governor Kim Reynolds announcement on Saturday of community spread of COVID-19 in Iowa.

In a press release, officials said the decision was made in consultation with the Department of Public Health and the Governor’s Office based on recommendations from the Center for Disease Control related to mass gatherings to protect vulnerable populations.

The legislature will meet on Monday at regular scheduled time to consider resolutions regarding continuity of government to ensure delivery of essential services to Iowans. Previously scheduled subcommittee and committee meetings have been cancelled. Standing committees will be on-call as needed.