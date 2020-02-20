Iowa lawmakers introduce bill to eliminate Child Protective Services, create standalone agency

A new bill in the Iowa legislature would abolish Child Protection Services and create a standalone agency.

The new agency would be called the "Division of Family Stabilization and Preservation." The goal of the bill is to establish consistency across the state in dealing with issues that involve government intervention with families.

Senator Mark Segebart and Representative Jeff Shipley introduced the bill Wednesday. They say the change would remove conflicts of interest within the government and would improve child safety and the preservation of families.

“I think this bill will foster greater safety for Iowa’s Children and Families," said Senator Segebart (R), of Crawford County.

“This bill is needed to maintain the safety of Iowa’s most vulnerable children and protect against the failing DHS system," said Rep. Shipley.