Iowa lawmakers propose 'Fly Our Colors' license plate design

Since the rollout of the new blackout license plates in Iowa last summer, lawmakers have introduced a bill that would give drivers another option.

The 'Fly Our Colors' plate design takes after Iowa State Flag's red, white and blue color scheme.

State officials actually revealed the design in 2017 at the Iowa State Fair where people could vote on one three design. The current City and Country Reboot design won, but the Fly Our Colors style came in at a close second.

The proposal calls for funds from plate sales to go to flood recovery efforts across the state.