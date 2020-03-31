Iowa judge sets hearing on Gov. Reynolds' abortion order

An Iowa judge has set a hearing for Wednesday to consider whether to block an order by Gov. Kim Reynolds halting abortions in the state.

State district court Judge Andrew Chappell signed an order Monday setting the telephone hearing to consider arguments by abortion providers and the Iowa attorney general's office, which is representing Reynolds.

The ACLU of Iowa and Planned Parenthood say Reynolds violated the state constitution by including abortion in an order enacted Friday halting non-emergency medical procedures to preserve medical equipment during the coronavirus pandemic.

Judges in Texas, Alabama and Texas on Monday halted similar efforts in those states.