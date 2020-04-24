Iowa jail administrator on leave over biased remarks

Updated: Fri 5:47 PM, Apr 24, 2020

MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa jail administrator is on temporary leave after making anti-Muslim and anti-gay remarks.

Muscatine County Sheriff C.J. Ryan confirmed Friday that administrator Dean Naylor was placed on leave pending an internal investigation. The Des Moines Register reports Naylor posted online remarks that called Muslims "pawns to the devil" and described  "the gay lifestyle" as an abomination.

Officials in Johnson County, which houses overflow inmates in Muscatine County, called for Naylor's removal. A union representing employees at the Muscatine County jail and national advocacy group for Muslims also sought Naylor's removal.

 