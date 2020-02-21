Iowa is $63 million short on funding for flood victims

FILE- In this Oct. 22, 2019 photo, a barn sits in floodwaters in Pacific Junction, Iowa. Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri are joining forces for a study that will look for ways the states can limit flooding along the Missouri River and give them information about how wetter weather patterns could require changes to the federal government's management of the basin's reservoirs. The states are pooling their money to pay for half of a $400,000 study with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to measure how much water flows down the Missouri River. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Iowa is short $63 million on funding its flood victims.

The flooding that happened in the west side of the state in March caused $2 billion in damage to homes, businesses and farmland.

According to the Des Moines Register, the state has given $36 million to help flood victims. The money has bought out especially vulnerable homes and improved levees.

So far only 36 percent of the money requested is funded.

Flooding is predicted to happen again this year.

Click or tap here to read the full story from the Des Moines Register

 