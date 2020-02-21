Iowa is $63 million short on funding for flood victims

Iowa is short $63 million on funding its flood victims.

The flooding that happened in the west side of the state in March caused $2 billion in damage to homes, businesses and farmland.

According to the Des Moines Register, the state has given $36 million to help flood victims. The money has bought out especially vulnerable homes and improved levees.

So far only 36 percent of the money requested is funded.

Flooding is predicted to happen again this year.

