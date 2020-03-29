Iowa health officials expect first peak of COVID-19 cases in 2-3 weeks

Iowa Health officials say they expect to see the first peak of COVID-19 cases in the next 2-3 weeks.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference in Johnston on the state's COVID-19 response on Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Iowa's Governor touted the steps taken so far to contain the spread of COVID-19 cases in Iowa and reminded Iowans to keep limiting travel and exposure risks during a Sunday news conference.

The state confirmed its fourth death from COVID-19 on Saturday, a person in Linn County with underlying health conditions. There are now 336 confirmed cases in Iowa with 5,013 negative tests to date. Iowa confirmed its first case three weeks ago. Health officials said tests are happening statewide but counties with few or no cases should not feel they are not at risk but to assume COVID-19 is spreading everywhere in the state, even if it is undetected so far.

Gov. Reynolds says the state is working to gather data to get a better picture of PPE, beds and ventilators available statewide. Hospitals are supposed to report Thursday on the number of items and supplies available. Gov. Reynolds says the Iowa National Guard and Iowa State Patrol have been mobilized to help distribute PPE and medical supplies as those come into the state.

Iowa's Governor says the orders to close certain businesses, ban large gatherings and urging people to stay home and limit exposure will be key to preserving resources if the caseload worsens in Iowa.

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst joined the news conference remotely to tout the benefits of the $2 trillion federal relief stimulus approved this past week. That includes funding to individuals, loans and grants for businesses and funding for state efforts to respond to the outbreak. Ernst did not have an estimate on how quickly that funding would be sent out to people but said that would hopefully happen "soon".

Sen. Ernst said one focus of that package was helping individuals and families to replace lost income due to business shutdowns. It also expands unemployment insurance, granting recipients an extra $600 a week and extending the length of that unemployment insurance.

Sen. Ernst says she expects there will likely be a discussion of more relief packages as the situation develops.

Iowa's Governor also highlighted private industries shifting gears to help with the response to the virus. That includes companies making masks and other medical equipment. Reynolds also said Iowa Prison Industries, a program that uses labor from inmates in Iowa prisons, is now making hand sanitizer as an effort to solve the shortage.

Iowa's Governor also defended her order to halt elective surgeries in the state, which includes abortions. Critics have claimed she included abortions in that order as an elective procedure due to her personal views on abortion.

Gov. Reynolds said that did not weigh into that decision but was focused on data showing that would protect medical resources that could help respond to COVID-19, including preserving PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) like gloves and masks and reserving ventilators for COVID-19 patients. Reynolds said none of the ordered closures or bans should be seen as an attack on a specific industry or sector of Iowa.

Iowa's Governor did not explain why certain stores remain open despite her order that nonessential retail stores close until April 7th. KCRG-TV9 found stores like Scheels and Hobby Lobby remained open after her order and Johnson County officials said they had no guidance nor the ability to enforce the Governor's order on a store-by-store basis.