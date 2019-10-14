Iowa health officials create toolkit to help recruit health care workers

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, Bureau and Statistics, there will be 2.4 million new health care jobs by 2026.

The Iowa Department of Public Health has put together a toolkit to encourage Iowans to get a job in the health care field. The health care and social assistance sectors were the largest employers of Iowans in 2018. The toolkit has information on different jobs in these sectors, including those that take no more than two years of school.

To find the toolkit, head to idph.iowa.gov.

