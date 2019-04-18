Health officials confirm second measles case in northeast Iowa

Health officials have confirmed a second measles case in northeast Iowa.

According to a press release this second case is from an unvaccinated resident who allegedly had household contact with the person diagnosed with the state's first case of measles in 2019 this month. The person with the confirmed first case was reportedly unvaccinated and returning from a trip to Israel.

Details on an exact location were not provided.

Officials said there is no threat to the public because this second case has been isolated at home during the measles incubation period.

Officials said this is a good reminder for all Iowans to stay updated on vaccinations.

Click here to learn more about measles.