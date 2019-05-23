Iowa groups react to $16 billion bailout for farmers in Trump's trade war

Iowa Soybean Association President Lindsay Greiner says farmers generally don't like taking aid, but the government needed to step in after trade talks with China fell apart.

The USDA announced Thursday that up to $16 billion in payments will be provided to farmers this year, but it didn't release the payment rates for each crop.

Trump has imposed tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum and thousands of Chinese products. Foreign countries have lashed back with retaliatory tariffs. They have focused on U.S. agricultural exports in a direct shot at Trump's supporters in rural America.

Greiner said Thursday that the aid will be especially important for younger farmers who had to take on significant debt to get into the business.

He added that "there are some details to be worked out, but it looks good."

Before talks fell apart, Greiner said he was optimistic there was going to be a negotiated settlement. Now he's not sure how long it will take to resolve the trade dispute.

"I'm not optimistic. I think it's going to take a long time to get back to the table."