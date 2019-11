An Urbandale mother faces child endangerment charges after leaving her 6-year-old grandchild alone for hours.

Police say 69-year-old Beatrice Brewer left her granddaughter alone for two hours so she could go to church in September, according to station KCCI. Someone saw the girl walking alone on a street in Urbandale and called 911.

Police arrested Brewer on Friday for charges of child endangerment. She bonded out of the Polk County Jail on Saturday.