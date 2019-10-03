Iowa gets $1.7M to study drug treatment programs

Iowa will be getting $1.7 million to support and study drug treatment programs in the state.

It's part of the Comprehensive Opioid Abuse Program (COAP) grant, which aims to reduce opioid misuse and the number of deadly overdose cases.

The money will be divided up between Black Hawk, Story, and Jones counties. The grant will also fund prescription drug take-back locations, training and data collection.

“This new grant will allow us to develop and evaluate new forms of early intervention as well as efficiently link those in need of substance use disorder treatment with local service providers,” said Gov. Kim Reynolds. “Iowa continues to be all hands on deck to combat opioid abuse.”

"This project will reduce substance abuse and criminal involvement with non-violent individuals by implementing pre/post-arrest diversion to treatment programs in Black Hawk, Story, and Jones counties," according to a press release.