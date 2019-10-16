Iowa flu activity currently low, but experts still predict busy season

Flu activity in Iowa is low right now, according to the state's department of public health, but experts are still expecting cases to ramp up as peak season approaches.

Staff at the Johnson County Public Health Department display the 2019-2020 flu vaccine on September 30, 2019. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

Cases in the state and around much of the country are at a "minimal' level. Heather Meador, the clinic supervisor at Linn County Public Health, said the outlook has not changed. They are still expecting a "heavy" season based on what the southern hemisphere is seeing.

"Every year is different," Meador said. "You never know what to expect from year to year, so the best thing we can do as a community is preparedness, so prepare yourself. Get your flu shot."

Meador said they have been seeing lots of activity at the multiple flu shot clinics they've held and are hearing the same from other clinics and pharmacies in the area.